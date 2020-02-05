Osmania University issues advisory to Chinese students returning from vacation over nCoV

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 4 (ANI): Following the outbreak of novel-coronavirus (nCoV) in China, Osmania University has asked students returning from the Asian country to undergo mandatory screening tests.

"Students returning from vacation after the Chinese New Year or seeking admission for the 2020-21 academic year should undergo mandatory screening tests either at Gandhi Hospital or Fever Hospital," the advisory read.

There are more than 25 Chinese students pursuing courses including B Com, MBA and Law at Osmania University and its affiliated colleges. Of them, a few students went home in January for a vacation. (ANI)

