Osmania University students hold protest against JNU violence

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Scores of students of Hyderabad's Osmania University on Monday night burnt effigy of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) to mark their protest against the attack on students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Showing solidarity with the students of JNU, the protesters were holding placards and sloganeering against the ABVP.

On Sunday evening, more than 30 students, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, had condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators. (ANI)

