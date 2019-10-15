Osmania University students stage unique protest in solidarity with RTC employees

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Osmania University Joint Action Committee (JAC) member-students in solidarity with the RTC employees on Tuesday staged a unique protest in the varsity premises by standing in water.

They demanded that the Telangana government should immediately come forward and initiate talks with the RTC unions and solve their problem.

The protesters asserted that the common public is facing lot of problems due to the strike and observed that the demands of employees are fair.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) workers intensified their agitation as their strike entered the 11th day on Tuesday.

"Our demand is to merge RTC with the state government, buy new buses, to make new recruitments and to remove motor vehicle tax. Today is the eleventh day and we have blocked the road," Rajnikanth, a TSRTC worker told ANI on Tuesday.

Various political parties including BJP, Congress, TDP and CPI have also come together in support of RTC employees. The workers had gone on strike on October 5, demanding the merger of the RTC with the government. (ANI)

