Oukhoo in J-K's Pulwama is known as India's 'Pencil Village'

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 6 (ANI): Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir is said to be the pencil district of the country as 70 per cent of slates are produced from this district and sent to pencil manufacturing companies.

There are several workshops in the district that produce slate for making pencils. To make pencils in India, the wood had to be brought from other countries like China and Germany but now, this requirement is fulfilled from the Pulwama district.

Oukhoo village of Pulwama district, which was given the title of 'Pencil Village' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has many industrial centres where thousands of youth are earning employment. However, there is a need to further promote these industrial centres from which the unemployed youth of the valley will be able to earn their jobs.



The famous pencil village of Pulwama is a great step for making industries and factories economically stable in Jammu and Kashmir. For further strengthening the sector, the youth here need to be provided with facilities and skillsets.

Locals in the district said that there is a need to boost the industrial sector to strengthen the economy and provide employment opportunities to the youth.

The interest shown in these pencil manufacturing units is fuelling hopes for the growth of this industry in the entire district. (ANI)

