Our aim is to take India to top 3 economies of world: PM Modi at Hubballi

Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], January 12 (ANI): Noting that India is the world's fifth-largest economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the government aims to take the country to the list of top three economies of the world.

The Prime Minister said that this would bring a number of opportunities for the youth.

PM Modi's remarks came while addressing the inaugural event of the National Youth Festival in Hubballi.

"Today we're the world's fifth-largest economy. We aim to take it to the top 3 economies of the world. This economic growth of the country will bring immense opportunities for our youth. We are the leading global power in agriculture. A new revolution is going to come in the agriculture sector, with technology and innovation. This will create new opportunities for the youth, pave a new way to scale new heights," he said.

Referring to the sports in the country, the Prime Minister said that India is marching towards becoming a major global power.

"Even in Sports, India is going ahead towards becoming a major global power. This is becoming possible due to the capability of the youth of India," he said.

"Global voices say it is India's century, your century, the century of India's youth. Global surveys are saying the majority of big investors want to invest in India, and these investors want to invest in you, in India's youth," PM Modi added.

He called the ongoing period a "special time in history", and said that this generation is special which has a mission of leaving an impact on the world stage.

"This is a special time in history and you are from a special generation with a special mission of making an impact for India on the global scene. The runway is ready for your take-off and today there is great optimism in the world toward India and its youth," he said.

"To be young is to be dynamic in our efforts. To be young is to be panoramic in our perspective. To be young is to be pragmatic," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister eulogised the woman power of the country and said that the daughters are "scaling heights in every field".

"Today women of India are flying fighter jets, joining the army. Our daughters are scaling heights in every field like science, technology and space. It is an announcement that India is moving towards its goal with full force," he said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 26th National Youth Festival at Hubbali in Karnataka on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

The Prime Minister was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival in the city. He held a roadshow with people thronging the roads, waving at him and showering flowers on his cavalcade. (ANI)