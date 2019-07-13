RSS Joint General Secretary Manmohan Vaidya
Our continued growth not connected to BJP in power: RSS leader

ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:09 IST

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has over the past few years grown at an exponential rate and currently has over fifty thousand gathering centres across India with the highest number daily shakhas present in Kerala, according to a senior RSS leader.
RSS Joint General Secretary Manmohan Vaidya on Saturday while addressing media persons on the sidelines of the RSS Prant Pracharak Baithak organized at Nutukki in Guntur district, said, "Presently RSS organisation is functional at 33,247 places and there are 53,182 daily gathering centres or shakha. RSS also has 15,620 weekly meeting centres at 10,557 places. Compared to last year July, 600 shakhas have increased and we have reached 400 more places."
Replying to a question he however denied having any connection between growth of RSS and BJP being in power. RSS is considered the ideological arm of the BJP.
"We have been growing continuously. We have maximum Shakhas of Sangh in Kerala where BJP is not in power. There is no direct relation between growth of Sangh and BJP being in power", Vaidya said.
He also said that the fortnightly and monthly magazine of RSS are published in different languages and currently has a reach in a total of 1,70, 000 villages across the country.
Outlining the growing reach of RSS, Vaidya further added, "There is a growing welcome in the society and the eagerness to participate in Sangh work is also growing. More than one lakh youth from the age of 14 to 40 participate every year in the RSS's basic training course."
The RSS general secretary also said that a large numbers of youngsters have been applying to join the RSS.
"In 2014, in the first six months, we received 39,760 requests to joining the RSS through the website. This year the number has grown to 66,855 for the same period. Most people who want to join are from age of 20 to 35," Vaidya said.
On Ram Mandir issue he reiterated faith in court's decision and said, "The court proceedings are ongoing and we hope a decision will come very soon." (ANI)

iocl