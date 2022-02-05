Shamshabad (Telangana) [India], February 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday drew an analogy between Sardar Patel's 'Statue of Unity' and Sri Ramanujacharya's 'Statue of Equality' and said that our country's unity does not derive strength from power or might but from equality.

PM Modi said, "When I am in Bhagyanagar(referring Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar), I will surely mention Sardar Patel. Sardar Patel's Statue of Unity is promoting the message of unity. Ramanujacharya ji's Statue of Equality is giving the message of equality. This has been our country's cultural ethos and tradition. Our unity does not stand on the foundation of power or might, our unity stands on the foundation of equality."

The Prime Minister further said that just the huge statue of Sri Ramanujacharya gives a message of equality, in the same way, his government's policies have not discriminated among people and have benefitted every section of the society.

The Prime Minister recalled the Indian tradition of its scholars that views knowledge above rebuttal and acceptance-rejection.

"If we have 'advait' then we have 'dvait' too and we also have Sri Ramanujacharya's 'Vishishtadvaita' that encompasses both 'davit-advait'", said the Prime Minister.

He noted that along with the pinnacle of Gyan in Sri Ramanujacharya, he is the founder of Bhakti Marg too. On one hand, he is a saint of rich 'Sanyaas' tradition, he presents the importance of action in Gita Bhashya, on the other.

The Prime Minister continued "In today's world when it comes to social reforms, progressivism, it is believed that reforms will take place away from the roots. But, when we see Ramanujacharya ji, we realize that there is no conflict between progressiveness and antiquity. It is not necessary to go far from your roots for reforms. Rather it is necessary that we connect with our real roots, become aware of our real power."

The Prime Minister elaborated on the link between the current measures and the wisdom of our saints. Sri Ramanujacharya made the country familiar with the real concept of social reforms and worked for Dalits and backwards.

He said, today Sri Ramanujacharya is giving us the message of equality in the form of a grand Statue of Equality. Going along with this message, today the country is laying the foundation of its new future with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas'.

"Government's policies are benefitting the Dalits and backward classes in the country. The policies like free gas connections, free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, such policies have benefitted all without discrimination and have empowered everyone," PM Modi added.

The 216-feet tall Statue of Equality commemorates the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya, who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living including faith, caste, and creed.

The Statue is made of 'panchaloha', a combination of five metals: gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc and is among one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting position, in the world. It is mounted on a 54-feet high base building, named 'Bhadra Vedi', has floors devoted for a Vedic digital library and research centre, ancient Indian texts, a theatre, an educational gallery detailing many works of Sri Ramanujacharya. (ANI)