New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Our democracy, electoral process, and voters are the country's pride, said President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday on the occasion of 10th National Voters Day.
"During my Europe visit, various countries such as Switzerland and Iceland were influenced by our democracy and electoral system," said the President.
"During my Europe visit, various countries such as Switzerland and Iceland were influenced by our democracy and electoral system," said the President.
"People's participation in general elections has upheld the faith in democracy. However, even today there are citizens who do not understand the importance of voting," he added.
The National Voters Day is being celebrated in states, districts and polling offices also.
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad were also present on the occasion.
On this occasion, the President gave away the National Awards for the Best Electoral Practices to the officers for their outstanding performance in the conduct of elections in different spheres.
'Belief in the Ballot-II' and 'The Centenarian Voters: Sentinels of Our Democracy' books were launched by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and were presented to President Kovind. (ANI)
Our democracy, electoral process, voters are our pride: President Kovind
ANI | Updated: Jan 25, 2020 15:55 IST
