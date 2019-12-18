Our democracy is being shattered: Noted Urdu writer Mujtaba Hussain

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Famous Urdu author and satirist Mujtaba Hussain on Wednesday questioned the state of affairs in the country, saying that democracy is being shattered.

"Our democracy is being shattered. There is no system prevailing now. Someone is being administered the oath at 7 am in the morning. The governments are being made during the night. There is an atmosphere of fear in the country," said Hussain told ANI.

A day after he announced that he would return his Padma Shri award which he received in 2007, Hussain said that it was a painstaking decision that he had to take.

"I was pleased to receive this award in 2007 and I took care of it with the utmost care. For one year, I have felt there is an atmosphere of fear and terror. I thought what I would achieve by keeping this government award at the last stage of my life," said he.

He further said that the foundation laid by the likes of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Maulana Azad, Jawaharlal Nehru, and C Rajagopalachari is dismantling.

"What would I do with this award now? I myself am living under a atmosphere of fear," he said. "Because of the atmosphere of hatred and fear I have decided to return the award with utmost gratitude,' added Hussain. (ANI)

