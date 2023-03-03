Our dream is to make Delhi a centre of education for the whole world: CM Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday attended an Excellence in Education Award event where he felicitated a number of students of Delhi and said his dream is to make Delhi a centre of education for the whole world.

Speaking at the event, CM Kejriwal said, "A few days ago I met a woman on a flight who said that last year she also received the Excellence Award from a school. She was proud of it and I also felt good. We have been giving this award teachers of children since 2015. Now people consider this award as a big medal."

"When I was giving awards to the students, I saw confidence and happiness on their faces. Students who didn't receive the award this year I wish in coming years they will also receive the award," he added.

In the last seven-eight years, the education gap between private and government schools has ended. Excellence Award is the confluence of both education systems. Now there is no discrimination between government and private schools, Kejriwal added.

He added, "There are around 1800 Municipal Corporation of Delhi schools. Their conditions are also not good but we will start trying to fix them soon."



Our dream is to make Delhi the centre of education for the whole world. To improve education quality in the national capital the teachers and principals of both private and government schools have worked hard. The results so far are good and we will definitely succeed, the CM said.

Earlier on February 28, Delhi Deputy Minister Manish Sisodia resigned from the cabinet. Sisodia used to hold 18 departments including Education.

The development comes after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia was arrested on February 26, by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court on February 28, refused to entertain Sisodia's plea challenging his arrest.

The apex court suggested Sisodia move the Delhi High Court. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that the court is not inclined to entertain the petition at this stage and suggested Sisodia move the Delhi High Court. (ANI)

