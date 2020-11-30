Our goal is to establish Gandhi's Ram Rajya, says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur (Chhatisgarh) [India], November 30 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said that his government is working to establish Ram Rajya as envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi which symbolises equality, love and brotherhood.

Bhupesh Baghel said this at the one-day 'Manaas Mahotsav' in Shivrinarayan town of Janjgir-Champa district today.

"Our goal is to establish 'Ram Rajya' in Chhatisgarh, the one that Mahatma Gandhi talked about. The real 'Ram Rajya' includes equality, love and brotherhood, where there is nobody to fear from, where lion and goat can drink water in a 'ghat' together. This dream will come true when people from every section of the society, from the elderly to the children, will feel that there is a supportive government in the state," Baghel said.

Chief Minister said that Chhattisgarh has always had a tradition of worshiping the compassionate Lord Shri Ram. He also said that Shivrinarayan is the place where Lord Rama arrived during the exile period and Mata Shabri was born.

"We worship them in both real and formless form. While Goswami Tulsi Das took his true form to the masses, Saint Kabir worshiped the formless form of Rama. Ramnami community of Chhattisgarh worships Ram in Nirguna form by imprinting the name of Ram on his body. Shivrinarayan and the entire Chhattisgarh is the place that has enriched the Indian culture in every era. Rama arrived here in Treta Yuga while Lord Sri Krishna came with Arjun in Dwapar near Raipur," the CM said.



Chief Minister said that Shivrinarayan associated with Lord Ram will not only be developed as a good tourist pilgrimage, every kind of civic amenities will also be developed here. On the demand of Ramsundar Das, president of Chhattisgarh Goseva Commission and Mahant of Shivrinarayan Math, CM Baghel announced to start a 30-bed hospital in Shivrinarayan and organise three-day Manas Gaan Festival.

Chief Minister Baghel also observed the model of proposed works of about Rs 36 crore under Ram Vanagman tourism circuit at Shivrinarayan in Janjgir-Champa district. He unveiled the statue of Lord Rama, Lakshmana and Mata Shabri at the fairground.

Chief Minister said that Chhattisgarh is the state of farmers and that is why it is being ensured that the farmers get the right price for their produce, despite the economic challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We had promised farmers to buy paddy at the rate of Rs 2,500 per quintal. After forming the government, we fulfilled it. We started the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, through which Rs 5,750 crores of input assistance is being provided to farmers at the rate of Rs 10,000 per acre. In three installments, more than Rs 4500 crore has been transferred to the accounts of the farmers, the fourth installment will also be given," Baghel said.

He said that earlier there was a decline in the number of farmers in the state. The area of farming was also shrinking rapidly.

"Earlier, only 12-15 lakh farmers used to register to sell paddy, whereas this year 21.5 lakh farmers of Chhattisgarh have registered. During our tenure, the number of farmers has increased considerably and the acreage of agriculture has also increased," CM said.

On this occasion, Chairman of Chhattisgarh State Goseva Commission, Mahant Ramsunder Das, Health Minister TS Singhdev, Urban Administration and Labor Minister Dr. Shivkumar Dahria, Revenue Minister Jaisinghwal, Rajya Sabha MP PL Punia and MLA Mohan Markam were also present. (ANI)

