Our government took several bold, visionary decisions despite challenges: Jharkhand CM Soren

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], December 30 (ANI): As the Hemant Soren government completed three years, a program was held at the State secretariat to celebrate the success of the government on Thursday. While addressing the programme, the Jharkhand Chief Minister praised his party members, extended his best wishes and said that despite several challenges, his government took several bold and visionary decisions and implemented them at ground level.

"With the blessings of the people of Jharkhand, a strong government was formed for the first time in the history of the state. I congratulate all the citizens on completing three successful years," the Jharkhand CM said.

"After the formation of the government, the state has seen many ups and downs in the last 3 years. Saw many disasters. After the separation of the state, no government faced so many challenges. But with public cooperation, every calamity was converted into an opportunity," the CM added.



Soren said that even at the time of Corona, the government did not allow any kind of panic situation to happen in this state and tried to convert every disaster into opportunity and succeeded in it.

"We did the work of giving rights to the needy by changing the system. Whether it is a matter of social security, job employment, farmers, education, infrastructure or other areas - worked in all areas. The daughter and son of the poor became officers in our government. People got a pension," he added.

A few schemes including pre-matric scholarships for students and loan waivers for farmers were launched. The chief minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren also gave the scholarship cheques to beneficiaries. (ANI)

