Our government will be formed in country in 2024 elections, says Telangana CM KCR

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 14 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Friday that a Bharat Rashtra Samiti government would be formed after the elections in 2024.

The chief minister was speaking after unveiling a 125 feet-tall statute of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar here.

Addressing the public, CM Rao said, "It's going to be our government in the country in the coming 2024 elections. We are getting huge support in Maharashtra and will get in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Bengal too in the coming days."

BR Ambedkar's grandson and Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi president Prakash Ambedkar was also present on the occasion.

CM Rao said, "It's been more than 70 years since Ambedkar has written the Constitution of India. There are many intellectuals present here who must think that are we here only to celebrate the Ambedkar Jayanti or will also follow whatever he said."

"Are we going to work in that direction? This is the question India should ask itself," he added.

He further said, "We haven't unveiled the Ambedkar statue because somebody demanded it. There is a strong message for setting up a huge statue of the Vishwa Manav."



Speaking about the purpose of unveiling the statue of BR Ambedkar, CM said, "Adjacent to the statue, there is a secretariat, we have also named the secretariat after Ambedkar. It is going to open on April 30. Opposite it, there is the Martyr memorial. Every day whoever comes to the secretariat should remember the ideology of Ambedkar. They should get inspiration from seeing the Ambedkar statue every time."

"This is not a statue, but a revolution, it is not just a structure but to fulfil the dream of Telangana, it is a conscious light," he added.

Highlighting the condition of Dalits in Jammu and Kashmir, CM said, "The constitution was written 70 years ago, but still it's very shameful that in Jammu and Kashmir, Dailts are still the poorest. This situation should change. I have been saying before that there should be a rule of people in the country".

Talking about the contribution of his party to the development of Dalits in the state, CM said, "Before Bharat Rashtra Samithi there was another party that ruled here for 10 years. They invested just Rs 16,000 crores in Dalit development in their regime. But our government has spent Rs 1,65,000 crores."

"This is the comptroller and auditor-given accounts. We have also brought the Dalit Bandhu. We have got the opportunity to build the tallest statue in the world" added CM KCR.

KCR also announced that every year 25 lakh families in the country will be given profits from the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

"I'm announcing today that every year in the country 25 lakh families will be given Dalit Bandhu. Every state will get benefits," said KCR.

Dalit Bandhu Scheme provides financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to Dalit families.

"Ambedkar's relevance is still there, but his dreams aren't fulfilled yet, it's our duty to fulfil his dream. His dream should come true. So don't go with the wave, those who are helping the poor should get your support," he added. (ANI)

