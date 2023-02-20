Our government will not compromise with dreams, aspirations of youth: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 20 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government will not compromise with the dreams and aspirations of youth and irregularities in recruitment will not be tolerated, said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday while taking part in the appointment letter distribution programme.

CM Dhami congratulated all the new appointees who participated in the programme and said, "Under PM Modi's guidance, a target of 10 lakh jobs has been set for the young brothers and sisters all over the country and work is going in that direction. Appointment letters will be given to provide employment today to 2,500 people. We aim to provide jobs to youth."

CM Dhami said, "Our government will not compromise with the dreams and aspirations of the youth. Our government is committed to good governance and irregularities in recruitment will not be tolerated at all. People who are involved in irregularities are scared of going to jail."

He also said that the country's 'strictest' anti-cheating law has been enacted in the state. Under this law, anyone found cheating in the recruitment exam will be given life imprisonment and 10 years of imprisonment. Along with this, their property will also be confiscated and won't be able to give exams for 10 years.

CM Dhami slammed the opposition and said, "Some political parties claim that the CBI is the puppet in the hands of the central government."

CM Dhami said, "Opposition wants the situation to worsen, they want exams to be postponed, and it will waste students' time. The opposition wants students to protest with them on the streets and not study for exams because that's the only way they can now catch attention."

The Chief Minister said that so far 60 people have gone to jail in the paper leak case. Court has also accepted that the investigation that is being done is going in the right direction.



"I want to get a CBI inquiry done, but once the case of any recruitment goes to CBI, no exam is conducted for 5-7 yrs. We want that once the recruitment work is completed for the new calendar we'll get a CBI inquiry," Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on the paper leak case.

He said that these people are doing the work of inciting and tricking the youth.

The people who are trying to set new narratives will not succeed. The way 1 lakh students appeared for Patwari Lekhpal exam exams will not be diverted from their way. The young people are very smart, CM Dhami said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi remarked on the virtual inauguration of the 'Rozgar Mela' for Uttarakhand.

Speaking on the occasion PM Modi said, "Be it workers for construction, engineering, or raw material businesses and small traders, job opportunities are growing. With a rise in demand in the transport sector, youth (in Uttarakhand) are getting fresh employment opportunities."

On the migration of people from Uttarakhand to urban centres, he said improved digital and road connectivity in the hill state will provide them with job opportunities, including in the domestic tourism sector, in their locality.

Prime Minister Modi, on October 22, last year, launched the first phase of the 'Rozgar Mela', where appointment letters were handed over to more than 75,000 new recruits.

It marked the beginning of the campaign to provide 10 lakh government jobs. Since then, PM Modi has addressed similar job fairs in several states, including Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, and Maharashtra.

The recruitment is done by central ministries and departments themselves, recruitment agencies like UPSC, SSC, and the Railway Recruitment Board. (ANI)

