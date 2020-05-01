Our govt will contact you and bring you back: Jharkhand CM Soren to migrants

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 1 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday assured the migrants from the state, stranded in other parts of the country, that his government will bring them back.

"I assure all students, migrant workers and other people stranded in other states amid COVID-19 lockdown that our administration will soon contact you and help you in coming back to the state. Don't panic," Hemant Soren said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday allowed movement of the stranded people, including migrant labourers, workers, students, tourists, and provided the procedure for the same.

India is under a nation-wide lockdown which was imposed on March 25 and later extended on April 14 to May 3 to stem the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

