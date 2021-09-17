Our health workers showed power of India to world through their hard work: Nadda on record COVID-19 vaccinations today

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): As India administered over 2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses today, Bharatiya Janata Party supremo Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday lauded India's COVID-19 vaccination drive and said the country's health workers showed the power of India to the world through their hard work.

"New World Record! On the occasion of the birthday of the world's most popular Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, a new record of administering more than 2.25 crore COVID vaccine doses has been achieved in the country today. Under the leadership of Modi ji, our health workers showed the power of India to the world through their hard work," Nadda tweeted.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet wrote, "India has administered historic 2.25 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses until now - and we are still counting!."

The ministry informed that along with the world's largest vaccination drive, India is now a proud title-holder of the country with the world's fastest vaccine drive by inoculating 466 doses of COVID-19 vaccine doses per second.



As per the COWIN portal till 5:19 pm, 2,02,74,365 vaccine doses so far today.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and several state governments have aimed to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday historic by setting a record number of Covid vaccinations today.

"#VaccineSeva A gift to Prime minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the health workers and the countrymen. Today, on his birthday, India has crossed the historical figure of administering 2 crore vaccines in a day, setting a new record. Well done India!" Mandaviya tweeted.

Till date, the country has administered more than 77 crore vaccine doses. This drive commenced on January 16 this year. (ANI)

