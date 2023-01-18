Our priority is to make Punjab a leading state in education: CM Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 18 (ANI): Ahead of the launch of Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) first major education project, 'Schools of Eminence', on Saturday in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the state government's priority is to make "Punjab a leading state in the field of education nationwide."

Taking to his social media handle, Mann wrote, "We are striving to fulfil our promise of providing quality education to the people of Punjab. First of all, we have started the work of making the school buildings splendid. Our priority is to revolutionize the field of education and make Punjab the leading state of the country in it. Well done @harjotbains."

Along with this tweet he also shared several pictures of the schools of Punjab showing the earlier and current condition of the schools.

Earlier, Harjot Singh Bains, Education Minister Punjab, took to his social media handle and tweeted, "You will be happy to see the ongoing progress of the transformation of Govt. Schools as promised to Punjab by @ArvindKejriwal ji under the visionary and motivational leadership of my CM @BhagwantMann ji."

As per the government reports, under the project, the AAP government will upgrade existing government schools into 'Schools of Eminence' for classes 9 to 12. The government plans to upgrade nearly 110 government schools as 'Schools of Eminence' in Phase 1.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann recently had a war of words over the "remote control" jibe.



Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a swipe at Mann, saying that he should run the state from Punjab instead of being a "remote control".

Addressing a rally during the Punjab leg of his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, the former Congress national president said, "Every state of India has a history, language and lifestyle. Punjab should be run from Punjab only, and not from Delhi." He said Mann should listen to the plight of the farmers and labourers of his state and work towards addressing them.

"I would like to say to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, that you are the CM of the state, and you should run the state from here. You should not come under Kejriwalji's pressure. You should work independently by listening to the farmers and labourers of the state. You should not be a remote control in the hand of someone else," Rahul said.

Mann hit back to Rahul, saying "I was made a CM by the people of Punjab, while you insulted the elected CM Captain Amarinder Singh."

"Rahulji, it is better if you don't speak rubbish in Punjab. The people of Punjab have made me the CM while Channiji was made by Rahul Gandhi. In just 2 minutes, you had removed the elected CM Captain Saheb from Delhi by insulting him. It is better you don't speak," tweeted Mann.

Hitting back at the "remote control" jibe, Mann pointed out that he is an elected CM, unlike former CM Charanjit Singh Channi who was chosen by the Congress high command.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 last year, will end in Srinagar on January 30, with Rahul hoisting the tricolour there. (ANI)

