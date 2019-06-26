Ousted from Congress for praising Modi, Abdullakutty joins BJP

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Former Congress leader A P Abdullakutty, who was sacked from Congress for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

The Kerala leader, Abdullakutty, joined BJP in the presence of working party president J P Nadda.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) had expelled Abdullakutty earlier this month for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Facebook.

"The BJP's landslide victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections is the affirmation of the people's faith in Modi's vision and policies," read the social media post that got him into trouble.

Abdullakutty was also suspended from CPI (M) in 2009 for praising Modi, then Chief Minister of Gujarat. He had later joined Congress and was elected to the Kerala Assembly in 2011. (ANI)

