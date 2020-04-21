Out of 754 samples, 8 test positive for COVID-19: KGMU Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): Out of the 754 samples tested on Monday for COVID-19, results of eight are positive, said King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow.

So far, Uttar Pradesh has reported 1184 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India's total number of COVID-19 positive cases stands at 18,601 including 3,251 cured/discharged, one migrated and 590 deaths. (ANI)

