Out of 890 samples, 24 test COVID-19 positive: KGMU Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 23 (ANI): A total of 24 samples, out of 890 tested on Wednesday, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to King George's Medical University, Lucknow.

According to information available on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of 11:30 AM on Thursday, 1449 cases have been reported from the state so far with 173 cured/migrated/discharged and 21 deaths.

With 1,409 new cases and 41 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's total number of COVID-19 positive cases reached 21,393 on Thursday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

