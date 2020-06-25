Out of India's total COVID-19 cases, only 4.16 pc of patients required ventilator support: Govt official

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): At least 7,423 people (4.16 per cent) required ventilator support across the country as of Tuesday evening, out of the total confirmed coronavirus cases reported in India so far, said a government official.

While 27,317 COVID-19 patients (nearly 15.34 per cent) require an ICU setting and 28,301 patients (15.89 per cent) were on oxygen support to date.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 4,56,183 and the death toll rose to 14,476 on Wednesday. The country reported 465 fatalities and a record single-day spike of new cases 15,968 in the last 24 hours.

"Cumulative number of cases till June 23, 6 pm -- ICU: 27,317 (15.34 per cent); ventilator: 7,423 (4.16 per cent) and oxygen: 28,301 (15.89 per cent)," said the official.

"In total active cases as on June 23, 2.57 per cent were in ICU as against 2.53 per cent as on June 22. While 0.54 per cent were on ventilators and 2.99 per cent on oxygen as against with 2.82 per cent as on June 22," added the official.

As per the Union Health Ministry, the number of COVID-19 patients recovering every day is growing too. During the last 24 hours, a total of 10,495 COVID-19 patients have been cured. A total of 2,58,684 patients have been cured.

The recovery rate is 56.71 per cent amongst COVID-19 patients.

"India has one of the lowest deaths per lakh population in the world. The World Health Organisation (WHO) situation report 154 on June 22 noted that India has one of the lowest deaths per lakh population. India's cases of death per lakh population are 1.00 while the global average is more than six times at 6.04," stated the ministry.

As per the ICMR, since rigorous testing, tracking and treatment is the only way to prevent the spread of infection and save lives, the apex medical research body -- ICMR has advised all concerned state governments, public and private institutions to take required steps to scale-up testing for COVID-19. (ANI)

