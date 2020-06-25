Out of total 2,535 samples, 73 tested positive for COVID-19: KGMU

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 25 (ANI): The King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow on Thursday said that 73 samples out of total 2,535 have detected positive for COVID-19.

"The KGMU Department of Microbiology has 73 positive samples, out of 2,535 samples tested," KGMU said in a statement.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Uttar Pradesh has a total of 19,557 COVID-19 cases, of which, 596 people have succumbed to the infection.

With the highest single-day spike of 16,922 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,73,105 on Thursday. (ANI)