Out of total COVID-19 patients in Delhi, only 2,100 are in hospitals: Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that out of the total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, only 2,100 are in hospitals, while the rest are undergoing treatment at their homes.

"In the last few days, Delhi is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, we accept it. It is a matter of concern, but there is no need to panic. I want to assure you that your government is four steps ahead of coronavirus," Kejriwal said.

"Out of the total patients, only 2,100 are in hospitals the rest are undergoing treatment at their homes. 6,600 beds for the patients are ready till date. By June 5, there will be 9,500 beds in Delhi," he added.

Kejriwal said that there are 17,386 COVID-19 cases in Delhi, out of which 9,142 are active, 7,846 have been cured/discharged/migrated, and 398 have died. (ANI)