Out on bail, Honeypreet attends event in Sirsa

Sirsa (Haryana) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Out on bail, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim's close aide Honeypreet Insaan participated in an event on Tuesday.

She attended the event to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dera's first Guru Shah Mastana.

Last week, she was granted bail in a case of riot and violence that took place following Ram Rahim's arrest in Panchkula in 2017.

Honeypreet alias Priyanka Taneja was arrested on October 3, 2018, and was lodged in Ambala Central Jail.

Over 41 people were killed in the clashes. (ANI)

