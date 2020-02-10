Outsiders entered the college, says HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal in Lok Sabha on Gargi college incident

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said in the Lok Sabha on Monday it has come to the government's notice that "some outsiders" had entered Delhi University's Gargi college">Gargi college where the incident of alleged sexual assault of student took place last week, and added that the college administration has been asked to look into the matter.

"It has come to our notice that some outsiders had entered the college, which is not right. The college administration has been asked to look into it," Pokhriyal said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has said that their team is present at Gargi College to check the CCTV footage as part of its probe into the matter of alleged harassment and sexual abuse of female students in the college by a number of unidentified men during their annual cultural fest on February 6.

While speaking to ANI on Monday a woman student had said that over 100 middle-aged men crashed the college gate on February 6 and misbehaved with the women inside the campus.

"The three-day annual college fest began on February 4 and on February 6 over 100 middle-aged men crashed the college gate and came inside where the fest was being held. They started misbehaving with girls. Luckily nothing happened with me but my friends told me that those men groped them and much more," she said.

"I have no idea if those girls have filed an FIR or not. The college principal is also not supporting us. A protest is also being staged in the college and the principal will also be coming here and I think she will be discussing about the incident with us," she added.

Speaking about the incident on Thursday, a second-year student had told ANI that the men who had entered the college groped the girls and made them uncomfortable.

"Taking advantage of the crowd, the men followed girls everywhere and groped them. They made girls uncomfortable and showed us that they have control over us. They derived pleasure from it," she said. (ANI)

