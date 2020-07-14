Outsourced health workers of Gandhi hospital stage protest in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 14 (ANI): Class IV outsourcing health workers including sanitation workers, security guards, patient care are boycotting their duties as they staged a protest demanding allotment as permanent employees in State-run Gandhi hospital, Hyderabad.

Yellamma, an outsourcing employee at Gandhi hospital told ANI, "We have been working for the past 10-15 years, yet we are not permanent employees here."

"We are given low salaries, which we are not sufficient. We are working at the Gandhi Hospital assisting Coronavirus patients risking our lives every day," said Yellamma.

Anjenelu, a Security Guard at Gandhi hospital said, we are working as outsourcing employees since years and are paid only Rs 12,500 per month for risking our and our family's lives during this coronavirus Pandemic."

"We demand Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to appoint us as permanent employees as he promised earlier," Anjenelu added. (ANI)

