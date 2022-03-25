Over 1 crore youngsters between 12-14 age group inoculated with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Over one crore children in the age group of 12-14 years have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed on Friday.

"Strength of youth. Over crore children between the age group of 12-14 have received their first dose of #COVID19 vaccine. Congratulations to all my young warriors who got vaccinated. Let's continue this momentum! #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine," tweeted the Health Minister.

On March 16, the inoculation of children in the age group of 12 to 14 years against COVID-19 started with the Corbevax vaccine. Besides, the government had also decided to waive the condition of comorbidity for those above 60 years in order to receive the precaution dose.

"Taking the COVID-19 vaccination campaign forward, under the ' #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine' campaign led by PM @NarendraModi Ji, the COVID vaccination of children in the age group of 12-14 has started from today. All people of 60+age will also be able to get precaution dose from today. Let's secure the country together, get the vaccine," Health Minister had tweeted.

Two doses of Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax would be administered to the beneficiaries in the 12 to 14 years age group in an interval of 28 days, the government data notified.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 182.83 crore (1,82,83,57,675) today. More than 25 lakh (25,81,126) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today. More than 1 crore (1,05,06,025) vaccine doses have been administered to the 12-14 years age group so far, the Health Ministry informed on Friday.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)