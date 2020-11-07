The compound gold was in five capsule-shaped packets concealed in the rectum of the passenger.
The compound gold was in five capsule-shaped packets concealed in the rectum of the passenger.

Over 1 kg compound gold seized from passenger at Kozhikode airport

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2020 11:08 IST


Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 7 (ANI): The Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive) seized 1,096 grams of compound gold from a passenger at Kozhikode International Airport on Friday.

"Customs team in Kozhikode International Airport seized 1,096 grams of compound gold from a passenger who arrived from Sharjah by Air Arabia flight G9454 yesterday night. The compound gold was in five capsule-shaped packets concealed in the rectum of the passenger," according to an official statement.
The gold has been seized under the Customs Act 1962 and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl