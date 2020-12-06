Over 1 kg hashish recovered in HP's Kullu, two booked

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): An FIR was registered against two persons after over 1-kilogram hashish was recovered from their possession.



"On December 5, 2020, during the night patrolling along with the staff at Badiseri near Larenkelo, the team intercepted 2 persons and on checking, recovered 1.398-kilogram gram charas (hashish) from the possession of Himdutt and Kuram Dutt," the police said.

The FIR was registered under Section 20 of the NDPS Act and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Patlikuhal police station. (ANI)

