Over 1 lakh people from Chhattisgarh stranded in other states

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 2 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh government has information that over one lakh people from the state including migrant labourers are stranded in other states due to lockdown.

Sonmani Borah, Secretary, Labour Department, Chhattisgarh said that there is going to be an incease in these numbers.

"Total 1,09,000 labourers and other people who are stranded in other states contacted us through government helpline number, social media and other mediums till now. The number of stranded people will increase as we are receiving request daily. But we cannot estimate how many of them will return because many people from our state are working and living elsewhere. We are doing an assessment and arrangements are being made to bring all of them to Chhattisgarh," Borah told ANI on Friday.

"Screening and detailing will be done at entry points of State borders. After screening, the labourers will be kept in quarantine in their respective districts. After the quarantine period, we will try to provide them employment after as per their skills," he said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday issued an order to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 4 and also allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, by special trains. (ANI)

