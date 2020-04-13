Over 1 lakh people screened in Agra so far for coronavirus

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): As many as 1,65,000 people have been screened so far for coronavirus in Agra a police official said.

A Satish Ganesh, Inspector General Agra Range said: "Administration is working continuously on increasing the capacity of isolation wards. Wherever we found positive cases, we are conducting a door-to-door survey in those areas. Till date we have screened 1,65,000 people in the city."

He added, "When the first COVID-19 positive case was detected in Agra in first week of February we started robust contact tracing. Then we started collecting samples of the people."

The total confirmed COVID-19 cases reported from Agra climbed to 104 on Sunday, with 89 of them being active cases. (ANI)

