Over 10 crore unorganised workers registered on e-SHRAM portal

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Over 10 crore unorganised workers have been registered on the e-SHRAM portal as on Wednesday, the Ministry of Labour and Employment informed.

The portal was created by the Directorate of Labour welfare on August 26 this year to register unorganised workers such as migrant workers, construction workers, gig workers, platform workers, domestic workers, street vendors etc, who are seeded to AADHAR.



As per a press release of the ministry, West Bengal leads the states of maximum registration followed by Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.

"e-SHRAM is the reflection of the commitment of Prime Minister who believes in 'Sabka saat sabka vikas or sabka vishwas'," it read.

In future, as per the ministry, more than 38 crores labourers will be benefitted from this social security scheme. (ANI)

