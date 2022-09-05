Over 100 fire officers douse fire at Chandni Chowk metro station, 0 casualties reported

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): With an aim to douse the fire which broke out in a building near Chandni Chowk metro station in the national capital last evening, over 100 fire officers were deployed and the situation is under control, said the officials of the fire department on Monday.

Along with 100 fire personnel, 35 fire tenders were also deployed to the spot.

The officials also confirmed that no casualties were reported.





"Over 100 fire officers are deployed here along with 35 fire tenders. Fire has been controlled but cooling op is being done from outside as a part of the building has fallen. No casualty reported, it'll take time to douse off fire completely," said Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Sanjay Tomar.

15 fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot after the incident was reported.

The fire incident was reported to have taken place around 10.40 pm.

Earlier on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, a fire had broken out at a pandal in the Rajouri Garden area of New Delhi.

The fire was brought under control using 25 fire tenders. It took an hour and a half for the flames to be controlled, and no casualty was reported. (ANI)

