Over 100 NDRF teams deployed to deal with floods in various parts of country

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): More than a hundred National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in various flood-affected areas of the country including Bihar and Assam. In addition, 24X7 NDRF control room in Delhi is closely monitoring the situation to coordinate with various agencies for further deployment, said an official statement on Monday.

"As a part of proactive measures, 119 teams of NDRF have been deployed in various parts of the country keeping in view the disaster vulnerability and to keep extra vigil at locations where heavy rainfalls cause flood", the statement read.

All NDRF teams are equipped with boats, divers and other flood rescue related equipment and will be making the best use of their professionalism and technology in the discharge of their mandate, said the statement.

In Assam, 14 NDRF teams have been deployed in Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Biswanath, Chariali, Cachar, Dhemaji, Golaghat, Guwahati, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Sivasagar and Tinsukia to tackle the worsening flood situation in the districts due to torrential rain and overflowing rivers and water bodies.

On Monday, in the low lying areas of district Bishwanath, Chariali, Golaghat, Morigaon and Tinsukia, NDRF evacuated 460 people and shifted them to safer places and so far over 3000 people have been evacuated in Assam by the force.

In Bihar, 19 NDRF teams have been deployed in Araria, Bettiah, Darbhanga, Didarganj, Gopalganj, Katihar, Madhubani, Motihari, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi and Supaul to tackle flood-like situation developed in low-lying areas due to heavy rainfall.

NDRF team carried out rescue operations in districts Araria, Motihari, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi and Supaul on Monday. So far, NDRF teams have evacuated more than 3310 people to safer places in Bihar.

The statement further added that NDRF is continuously engaged in assisting the local administration for rescue and relief work.

"A 24X7, NDRF control room in Delhi is closely monitoring the situation round the clock and is in touch with other agencies for further deployment. Director-General, NDRF is personally monitoring the situations.", the statement added. (ANI)

