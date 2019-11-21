Over 100 out of 350 projects for cleaning Ganga completed: Jal Shakti Minister Shekhawat

New Delhi (India), Nov 21 (ANI): Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday informed the Lok Sabha that more than 100 projects out of 305 sanctioned to clean the Ganga have been completed.

"More than 100 projects of the 305 projects sanctioned to clean the Ganga have been completed. Rs 20,000 crore was disbursed for these projects against which the work of more than Rs 28,000 crore has been allocated," said Shekhawat.

The minister also said that no proposal to declare the right to safe water a fundamental right is under consideration of the government. However, he said that the Centre is committed to ensuring that every rural household in the country has access to piped potable water under the ambitious Jal Jeevan Mission.

"I want to tell all the members of this House that no such proposal is under consideration by the government. Out of the over 18 crore households in rural areas of the country, clean drinking water is being supplied to over three crore houses," he said during the Question Hour.

"The remaining 15 crore households will have access to clean water soon. We have made this announcement. Rs 3.5 lakh crore has been allocated for this project. We are committed to ensuring clean drinking water to every rural household," added Shekhawat.


