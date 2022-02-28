Over 100 students return from Ukraine, Gujarat CM Patel greets them

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 28 (ANI): Nearly 100 students from Gujarat, who are studying in various universities of Ukraine, were welcomed by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday morning as they arrived in Gandhinagar.

These students landed from Ukraine in Mumbai and Delhi under Operation Ganga and were brought back to Gujarat in Volvo buses.





Last evening, as many as seven students reached Rajkot after they were evacuated from the war-torn country.

In Vadodara, 17 students, studying in Ukraine reached the city.

Parents and teachers expressed relief and happiness after their wards returned home. (ANI)

