Over 1,000 cases of domestic violence registered during lockdown in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 28 (ANI): After the lockdown was imposed across the country to halt the spread of coronavirus, as many as 1309 cases of domestic violence were lodged in the state of Uttarakhand, an official said.

As per the records of the State Police Control Room, 438 complaints of domestic violence alone were registered from Udham Singh Nagar district, 312 in Dehradun, 281 in Haridwar and 116 in Nainital.

Apart from these areas, complaints were also filed from nine other districts of the state. (ANI)