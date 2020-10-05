Over 1,000 crore paid to 41,084 farmers for procurement of paddy on MSP: Centre

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): The central government on Sunday said that over Rs 1,000 crore has been paid to 41,084 farmers for procurement of paddy on Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The paddy procurement for 2020-21 has commenced across the procuring states, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said in a release.





"As on October 3, 2020, cumulative procurement of Paddy in Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2020-21 is 5,73,339 MT. The total number of farmers benefited are 41,084 and total MSP outflow so far, is approximately Rs 1,082.464 crore," it said.

The Procurement of seed cotton (Kapas) during Kharif Marketing Season 2020-21 has started from October 1, 2020.

"As on October 3, 2020, Cotton Corporation of India has procured a cumulative quantity of 147 bales under MSP for a value of Rs.40.80 Lakh benefitting 29 farmers," it said. (ANI)

