Over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, city tally stands at 33,835

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 (ANI): Mumbai on Wednesday reported 1,044 new COVID-19 positive cases and 32 deaths, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Presently, the total positive cases in Mumbai have climbed to 33,835 while the death toll stands at 1,097.

Meanwhile, in Dharavi, 18 new coronavirus cases have cropped up. Now, there are 1,639 cases in the area including 61 deaths. (ANI)

