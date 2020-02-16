Over 1,000 runners participated in marathon held in Manipur

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Feb 16 (ANI): Over 1,000 people on Sunday participated in a 21.5 km long marathon which was organised by United Peoples' Front, Manipur under state's Athletic Association.

The marathon which was to be conducted last year was postponed due to the anti-CAA protest throughout the state, was flagged off by Bobby Waikhom, IAS, Commissioner Youth Affairs and Sports.

Speaking to media, the president of UPF, W. Second, said, "UPF has been organising the marathon since 2007 with the motive to help the youths in abstaining from drugs."

He continued, "The UPF has been organising the marathon since 2007 to abstain youths from drugs and make a healthy Manipur, and it is not related with any sporting discipline.

The winners in the marathon were rewarded with a cash prize of Rs.40,000, Rs.30,000 and Rs.20,000, respectively.

A consolation prize of Rs 3000 each was also awarded to 13 participants from each category. (ANI)

