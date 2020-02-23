Over 1,000 women gather at Delhi's Jaffrabad to protest against CAA

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): A large number of people including over 1,000 women on Saturday night gathered at Jaffrabad metro station area here to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The protesters have blocked the road under the metro station. The police force has reached the site.

Similar scenes were witnessed in December last year when thousands of protesters holding placards and national flags raised slogans against the Act, which seeks to grant citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before 31, 2014. (ANI)