Over 10,000 underprivileged people receive free Covid-19 vaccines in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): More than 10 thousand underprivileged people living in the slums and rural areas of the national capital have received free Covid-19 vaccination during a drive launched by a leading corporate law firm under its Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The drive was launched on June 26 after the deadly Covid-19 second wave gripped the entire nation and under the initiative, 10519 people have been vaccinated at various locations across Delhi to date.

Ajay Bahl, the co-founder and Managing Partner of AZB and Partners said, reaching an initial milestone of vaccinating close to 11000 needy and underprivileged people in Delhi for free over 15 camps has been a very rewarding experience.

This could not have been achieved without the super-efficient medical team at Hope Oncology, the generosity of Akshayapatra who provide a free ration kit worth Rs 550 to each person vaccinated and logistical support at the camps, he said.



He added, "We have also enjoyed support from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Delhi Administration for venues which we greatly appreciate. We are committed to continuing to share through this effort."

As of now, 15 such Covid-19 vaccination camps were organised in areas like Transgender Camp in Sangam Vihar, Bhatti Mines, Mandavli, Jharera village, Shahpur Jat, Madangir and more.

As the threat of Covid-19 looms large in the country, the government, NGOs and the corporate houses are working tirelessly to vaccinate large numbers of people.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 93.90 crores so far. (ANI)

