Over 102 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs: Centre

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Over 102 crore COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to states and union territories so far, said the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

As per information shared by the ministry, a total of 1,02,05,09,915 doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through the Central government's free of cost channel and through the direct state procurement category.

The ministry in an official statement said that more than 10.42 crore balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered to the eligible population.

As per the ministry, balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses amount to 10,42,38,220.

"The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country," stated the ministry.

"The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and union territories for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain," the ministry added.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive that commenced on June 21, 2021, the Central government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and union territories.

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive commenced on January 16, 2021. The cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 98.67 crores.

Meanwhile, India reported 13,058 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 231 days, as per the ministry.

With this, the active caseload in the country stands at 1,83,118, which is also the lowest in 227 days. The active cases account for less than one per cent of total cases and it is lowest since March 2020 which is currently at 0.54 per cent. (ANI)