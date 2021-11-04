Over 107.63 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far in India

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): India has administered over 107.63 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

Meanwhile, India reported 12,885 new cases and 461 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country's active caseload stands at 1,48,579 which is the lowest in 253 days.

Active cases account for less than one per cent of total cases, currently at 0.43 per cent, lowest since March 2020.

With 15,054 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries in the country have been increased to 3,37,12,794.

The daily positivity rate is 1.21 per cent which is less than two per cent for the last 31 days. (ANI)