Over 11 cr beneficiaries enrolled in PM Kisan portal

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): The total number of eligible beneficiaries enrolled under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) portal as on September 17 is 11,07,62,287, according to the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.



Under the PM-Kisan Scheme, the States/UTs are required to set up Grievance Redressal Committees for looking into the grievances related to implementation of the scheme. No data of grievances received/disposed of by them is, however, maintained centrally.

This information regarding the same filed in a written reply by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar in Rajya Sabha today.

According to the state-wise breakup, Uttar Pradesh with 2,59,52,664 eligible beneficiaries tops the chart, followed by Maharashtra with 1,10,14,738. (ANI)

