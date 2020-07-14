Over 1.1 crore samples tested for COVID-19 till July 12: ICMR

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Monday that a total of 2,19,103 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of tests in India have reached 1,18,06,265.



Meanwhile, ICMR is continuously scaling up its testing facilities for COVID-19 by giving approval to government and private laboratories.

As of now, a total of 688 laboratories across India has been given the approval to conduct tests for coronavirus including 480 government laboratories and 208 private laboratories' chains. (ANI)