Over 11 lakh MSMEs registered so far under online registration process since July 1

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): More than 11 lakh micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have registered so far under the online system of MSME/Udyam registration, a statement by the Union MSME Ministry said here on Saturday.

The Ministry had revised the definition and process of registration with effect from July 1, 2020, and launched the portal https://udyamregistration.gov.in for the same.

"In a major first, this portal is seamlessly integrated with CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes) and GST (Goods and Service Tax) networks as also with the GeM (Government e-Marketplace). It may be noted that through this integration, now MSME registration is a totally paperless exercise," the release said.

An analysis of the registrations till October 31, 2020 when the numbers were more than 10 lakhs, as per the release, revealed that 3.72 lakh enterprises have registered under the manufacturing category whereas 6.31 lakh enterprises under the service sector.

The share of micro enterprises was 93.17 per cent whereas Small and Medium Enterprises were 5.62 per cent and 1.21 per cent respectively.



It also revealed that 1.73 lakh enterprises were owned by females and 11,188 enterprises by Divyangjan entrepreneurs.

The top five industrial sectors of registrations are -- food products, textile, apparel, fabricated metal products and machinery & equipment.

As per the data, 1,01,03,512 persons have been given employment by these registered units, with the top five states as per registration being Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

Registrations in the portal, both with and without Permanent Account Number (PAN) are permitted up to March 31, 2021, as a transitional arrangement.

The ministry also urged enterprises that have not yet registered themselves to do so in order to avail of the benefits of the MSME Ministry and other government agencies. (ANI)

