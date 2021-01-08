Over 11,000 litres of illegal liquor seized in Bihar, 10 arrested

Kishanganj (Bihar) [India], January 8 (ANI): A total number of 10 persons were arrested as seven vehicles laden with over 11,000 litres of illegal liquor were seized during a drive in Kishanganj district on Thursday.

On the basis of information by a police officer, a Special Investigation Team was formed under the leadership of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer against alcohol consumption.

An investigation is underway.

In 2016, chief minister Nitish Kumar banned alcohol consumption in Bihar making it a dry state. (ANI)