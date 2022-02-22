Over 11.17 cr unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses available with States, UTs

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): The Central Government on Tuesday said that out of 172.61 crore COVID-19 vaccines provided, more than 11.17 crore unutilized doses are still available with States and Union Territories to be administered.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, "More than 172.61 crore (1,72,61,59,520) vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category, out of which more than 11.17 crore (11,17,06,742) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still to be administered."

The ministry said that the Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The nationwide COVID 19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry further added.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs, it added. (ANI)