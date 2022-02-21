Over 11.18 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses available with States, UTs

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday informed that more than 11.18 Crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still unutilized and are available with the States and Union Territories to be administered.



"More than 172.32 crore (1,72,32,34,000) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. More than 11.18 Cr (11,18,38,427) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," said the Ministry.

The nationwide COVID 19 vaccination started on 16th January 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021.

